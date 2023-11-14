Death of patient suspected of dengue at Karmyogi Nagar

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 25

A patient suspected of dengue infection died in Karmyogi Nagar. Against this backdrop, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Satkarya Foundation have demanded that mosquito eradication and cleanliness campaigns be conducted in the ward to avert further spread of the disease. They have threatened a strong protest if necessary measures are not taken within two days by giving appropriate instructions to all the concerned departments. A memorandum in this regard was presented to the commissioner and administrator of the Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr Ashok Karanjkar on Wednesday, October 25.

It is said in the memorandum that ward number 24 is plagued by epidemic diseases including dengue and malaria. Many households have people with high fever. Govind Nagar, Karmayogi Nagar, Tidke Nagar, Kalika Park, Old Cidco, Untwadi, Mangalmurti Nagar, Jagtap Nagar, Bajirao Nagar, Sadguru Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar, Badade Nagar, Pangre Mala, Khode Mala, Kashiko Nagar, Bele Colony, Krushnaban Colony, and Bhujbal Farm colony are in the ward number 24. Various diseases including cold, fever, dengue, and malaria have prevailed in the last few days.

On Sunday, October 22, a patient suspected of dengue died in Karmayogi Nagar. So far, more than 50 dengue patients have been detected in 15 days.

On Monday, October 23, a memorandum was presented to Health Officer Dr Tanaji Chavan. On Wednesday, October 25, spraying of disinfectants to eradicate mosquito menace commenced. It has been demanded that a mosquito eradication campaign be carried out in the entire ward. President of Satkarya Foundation Babasaheb Gaikwad, Charushila Gaikwad, Balasaheb Mindhe, Dhaval Khairnar, and Sangita Deshmukh have warned that if no action is taken in this regard within two days, they will take to the streets and protest.

Quote

No report of the deceased suspect has been received as yet. Information has been sought from the Malaria Department, and only after that, a clear diagnosis can be made.

Dr Tanaji Chavan, Health Officer, NMC

Photo 25 Karmayogi Nagar