ECI registers highest number of voters in Nashik West

Nashik, Oct 31

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the draft voter list in the district has been released in the special revision programme. According to this, the maximum number of voters is in Nashik West Assembly Constituency, while the lowest is in Deolali Assembly Constituency. The total number of voters in the district is more than 46,50,000. Meanwhile, village-to-village special camps will be conducted to increase the number of new voters and women voters.

District Collector and Election Officer Jalaj Sharma announced the draft voter list under the special brief revision programme of the district in the background of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Objections and claims will be accepted on these lists till December 9. According to the published draft list, the total number of voters in 15 assembly constituencies of Nashik district is 46,50,640, the highest number of voters is 4,33,782 in Nashik West constituency, while the lowest number of voters is 2,65,453 in the Deolali Assembly Constituency.

Since Cidco is a locality with a dense population which falls under the Nashik West constituency, there is a possibility that objections and claims will be filed in large numbers. In the last five years, many bogus names were found after objections were filed in the Cidco. These names were deleted in a special verification drive. This time too, some objections are likely to be raised by political parties. Since Deolali has the least number of voters, the possibility of objections from this place is minimal. However, there is a possibility that the number of voters has not increased enough in this rapidly expanding locality due to insufficient voter registration. So again the general guess is that the traditional voters will play a major role.

The programme of voter list is going to be structured as exclusion of double names and new voter registration, this year. On the other hand, more attention has been given to new voters and women voters, and a special campaign will be implemented for them.

Special campaign in colleges

Extensive efforts will be made in the district to register 100 percent of new voters in the age group of 18 years to 19 years. For this, a special voter registration awareness campaign will be conducted in junior colleges. For this, the help of junior colleges in the city and district will be taken.