Employee dupes shop owner of Rs 10.29 crore

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 12

Suspect Hemchandra Choudhari, who was working as a manager of three liquor shops, allegedly manipulated the financial transactions with connivance and embezzled Rs 10.29 crores. A case has been registered in Gangapur police station based on the complaint lodged by Sagar Vishwanath Suralkar.

According to police, the complainant Suralkar is a resident of Nandurbar. Suspect Hemchandra Choudhari was first working as a manager at Hira Sales Company. He was entrusted with the responsibility to look after three liquor shops in the city. For that, the concerned shop owner had signed the blank cheques and handed them over to Choudhari. However, Choudhari duped the shop owner. According to the complaint, about Rs 10.29 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of four members of the family including himself.

Also, he misled the complainant by giving information about the expenses incurred for the business, purchase, and sale without giving detailed financial transactions. Also, the remaining amount is said to be invested in the business itself. Therefore, on inquiry, it was found that Choudhari had transferred the money from the bank accounts of all three liquor shops to the bank accounts of his family members. In the complaint, it has been stated that Choudhari committed this misappropriation during the period of April 2013 to March 2023. A case of fraud has been registered by the police against Choudhari along with his wife suspect Ratna Hemchandra Choudhari, son Nilesh Hemchandra Choudhari, daughter-in-law Minal Mayur Choudhari and son Mayur Hemchandra Choudhari, all the residents of Tidke Colony.