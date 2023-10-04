Excise Dept acts against liquor sellers during Mahatma Gandhi Week

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 3

The Nashik Division of the State Excise Department conducted a raid and held 9 drunkards along with two restaurant owners who supplied them with liquor on Mumbai highway. This operation was done in the light of the ongoing Mahatma Gandhi Week.

The Mahatma Gandhi Week is being observed from October 2 to October 8. As part of this initiative, the State Excise Department has launched an active campaign. The Department conducted a raid on restaurants on the Mumbai-Agra highway recently. Owners of two restaurants have been charged under the liquor prohibition law for serving alcohol to customers. Superintendent Shashikant Garje informed that this operation will continue for a week.