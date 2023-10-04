‘Expose Modi govt; make people aware of Thackeray’s work’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 3

The union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated citizens of this country in the last nine years, and all Shiv Sainiks should expose this government, Shiv Sena (UBT) metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar said.

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has launched the ‘Hou Dya Charcha’ campaign to expose the hollow promises of the BJP-led union government. The campaign began at Suryodaya Colony, Savata Nagar. The Modi government has made numerous announcements and promises in the last few years, but they have failed to fulfil them, Badgujar said. He reminded people of promises that include – every individual will get Rs 15 lakh, two crore people will be employed, prices of diesel and petrol will decrease, and reduction in gas prices. He further said that it is time to reject this government.

Badgujar appealed to Shiv Sainiks to communicate with people and make them aware of the work done by the Thackeray government. DG Suryavanshi, Devanand Birari, Balakrushna Shirsath, Harsha Badgujar, Subhash Gaydhani, Sachin Rane, Sanjay Bhamre, Ramesh Ughade, Vishnu Pawar, Kailas Chumbale, Shobha Donde, Mandakini Datir, Alka Gayakwad and others were present in large numbers.