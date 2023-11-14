FDA raids cold storage at Satpur

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 3

In the backdrop of the Diwali festival, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has undertaken a campaign for direct action. During a raid at cold storage in Satpur, the FDA seized the stock of chilli and coriander powder worth around Rs 19,00,000.

Food Safety Officer Pramod Patil, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Naragude, Assistant Commissioner Vinod Dhawad, and Manish Sanap, conducted an inspection at Narang Cold Storage in Satpur, which is a stone's throw away from the Food and Drug Administration office.

At the cold storage, 10108 kilograms of chilli powder worth Rs 16,67,820 and 4278 kilograms of coriander powder worth Rs 2,35,290 stored since March 2023 without any label, were seized. The goods belong to Shah and Company, Eshwar Residency, Dwarka. Under the Food Security Standards Act, on suspicion of adulteration, the entire stock has been seized by taking samples. The samples will be sent to the laboratory for food analysis and after the report, further action will be taken as per the rules.

Photo 02 Satpur Road