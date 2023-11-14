Female doctor falls victim to dubious friendship on Instagram

Nashik, Oct 21

A female doctor fell victim to Instagram friendship con. The suspect and the doctor met each other through Instagram and kept in touch. She was allegedly forced into sexual intercourse with the false promise of marriage. In this case, after the victim approached the Indira Nagar police station and reported the incident, the police registered a case of rape against the suspect Sandip Bhagwan Donde, the son of former BJP corporator Bhagwan Donde, according to the complaint of the victim.

The complainant woman and the suspect got to know each other through Instagram in January. This acquaintance later turned into friendship and love. The suspect came to the victim's house one day and forcibly established sexual relations. In August, after he realised that the victim was pregnant, he induced her to have an abortion by giving her abortion pills. Even after that, the victim became pregnant for the second time due to sexual intercourse. The police have registered a case against suspect Sandip for rape and forced abortion.