‘File a case against Jitendra Awhad, Wagle, Stalin’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 14

The state organiser for Maharashtra and Chattisgarh of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti Sunil Ghanvat has demanded that the police take a voluntary initiative and file a case against DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin, journalist Nikhil Wagle, and former minister Jitendra Awhad for hurting the sentiments of the entire Hindu community by making comments about Sanatan Hindu religion.

Sunil Ghanwat made this demand in a press conference held at the Government Rest House in Nashik. He also said that if the police refuse to file a case, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti will present a memorandum to police to file a case.

On April 28, 2023, KM Joseph and BB Nagratna, judges of the Supreme Court gave instructions that if there is hate speech against any religion, the police are expected to file a case voluntarily against that person. Accordingly, action should be taken against Stalin, Wagle, and Jitendra Awad; however, no case is filed against them yet by the police.

Ghanvat asked if that is not partiality that police themselves file cases against the office-bearers of the Hindu Janakrosh Morcha. He also questioned why cases are not registered against the vociferous persons who talk about ending the Sanatan religion. Meanwhile, Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Abhiyan has started in Nashik to create public awareness. Kailas Deshmukh, Sagar Deshmukh, Akshay Kalantri, Secretary of Kapaleshwar Temple, Vinod Thorat, Pradip Deshmukh, Rageshree Deshpande, Nashik Coordinator of Janjagruti Samiti and others were present.

Info

Complaints will be lodged at five places

Anti-religious forces will be protested democratically on behalf of like-minded pro-Hindu organisations and against those who talk about ending Sanatan Dharma. Nashik coordinator of the committee Rageshree Deshpande informed that complaints will be lodged with the police in Yeola, Niphad, Ojhar, and Lasalgaon along Nashik city.

Photo on R 14sanatan sanstha