File tracking system missing in Zilla Parishad

Nashik, Oct 26

Awaiting work orders for almost six months, 24 files with completed tender process in the Public Works Department-3 (PWD-3) of the Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP), were gathering dust for six months. Apparently, it is the same in PWD-2, where around 28 files have been lying idle for many months, for the same reason. This matter came to light because of the review of Additional Chief Executive Officer of ZP Dr Arjun Gunde.

Notably, most of the works in these files are said to be of Anganwadis and there are whispers in the ZP that there is no one’s control on the file tracking system.

The question that arises from this is to what could be the reason for the concealment of the work order after completing the tender process. Could it be, as some contractors allege, that this is happening due to the administrative rule?

The PWD of Zilla Parishad is divided into three departments. Nashik, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, and Dindori talukas are included in PWD-1. Malegaon, Kalwan, Baglan, and Surgana talukas fall in PWD-2, and PWD-3 includes the Niphad, Yeola, Chandwad, Nandgaon, and Deola talukas.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde had sent a letter to all three departments seeking information from them in a specific table. According to that information, when he reviewed the PWD-3, he found that 24 files were lying for six months. He then reviewed PWD-2 last week. Accordingly, he found that even after completing the tender process six months ago, the files for 28 works hadn’t moved ahead, awaiting issuing orders for work commencement. Dr Gunde found most of these files were related to Anganwadis. The has now asked to issue work orders in this regard.

Info

Construction work of rooms for Anganwadis is not completed on time as issuing work orders has been delayed. Consequently, those funds have to be returned. Last year, ZP returned an unspent fund of Rs 4 crore for constructing rooms for Anganwadis. Therefore, there has been a request to set a limit regarding the number of days to issue work orders after the execution of the tender process. Elected public representatives in Zilla Parishad used to review the work of their respective constituencies. Now, due to the administrative rule, there is no one to review. Therefore, files have been lying in the executive engineer's office for months.