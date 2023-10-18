Five detained in extortion case

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 14

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ananda Wagh, in a press conference, has informed that five out of six suspects have been detained for extorting money from a doctor who runs a charity clinic at Panbai Sanatorium on Lam Road. Moreover, cash of Rs 1,50,000 has been seized from them.

On Tuesday, October 10 around 5 pm, the suspects Rama Nikam, Himmat Goswami, Vikram Pagare, Manoj Khemnar, and John told the complainant Dr Mervyn Susseraj Leo to employ their sister Sophia in his clinic for naturopathic treatment. However, he refused.

The suspects then threatened to defame the doctor and kill him and asked him for Rs 10,00,000 to close the matter. They bragged that they are notorious for spreading terror in Deolali Camp and its surroundings, and no one would report them to police. Meanwhile, Doctor Leo lodged a complaint with Deolali Camp Police and a case of thrashing with extortion was registered. Five out of six suspects have been detained and one accused is absconding.