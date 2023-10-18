Flying squads detect 1,501 students absent

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Kalwan, Oct 17

During the verification programme of the students in government-aided ashram schools and reputed schools operating under the Tribal Development Department in Kalwan Project, the flying squads have detected 1,501 students absent, the report has been submitted to the project authorities.

A single-day verification was conducted across Maharashtra to detect bogus student enrolment in ashram schools run under the Tribal Development Department. Accordingly, as per the order of the Tribal Development Commissionerate, a verification programme was organised in 40 government, 39 aided ashram schools and three reputed schools of the Kalwan project.

Assistant Collector and Project Officer Vishal Narwade appointed 40 inspection officers for 40 government ashram schools, 39 inspection officers for aided ashram schools and three extension officers for three reputed schools for inspection. Along with this, as per the order of the project officer, five flying squads were formed for a total of seven talukas. In the Kalvan project, a school-wise verification programme was organised through the efforts of the project officer Vishal Narwade with very strict planning.

All the inspecting officers were instructed to be present two hours before the commencement of the school on the day of inspection in the designated school to upload the GPS photos. At this time, the index finger of each student's right hand was inked with the help of a permanent marker. So that there is no double counting of students, a separate record of absent students was maintained.

Info-

In this inspection, out of 20,406 students of 40 government ashram schools of the Kalwan project, 19,626 students were present while 797 students were found to be absent; making it 96 percent of present students. Out of 21,525 students of aided ashram school, 20,875 students were present while 650 students were absent; making it 97 percent of present students. Out of 1394 students of the reputed school, 1340 students were found present while 54 students were absent. The attendance was 96 percent.