Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nashik Organiser Appeals for Eco Friendly Ganesha Idols To Combat Pollution in Godavari River

Plaster of Paris (POP) idols and chemically dyed decorations are causing severe pollution in the Godavari River and other water bodies. To combat this, Aakash Pagar, the organizer of the "Dev Dya, Devpan Ghaya" initiative, has appealed to the residents of Nashik to choose clay Ganesha idols for Ganeshotsav.

For the past 13 years, the " Dev Dya, Devpan Ghaya” initiative has been run by the Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti and Suvichar Manch organizations. This year marks the fourteenth year of the program. Each year, thousands of POP Ganesha idols collected from residents of Nashik are handed over to the Nashik Municipal Corporation for proper disposal.

To raise awareness, during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav, volunteers from Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti distribute leaflets in public Ganeshotsav mandals and go door-to-door, urging people not to immerse POP idols in the river. God-loving devotees of Nashik have supported this appeal every year, with many contributing their idols for proper disposal. This initiative also accepts Ganesh idols after half-day, five-day, and seven-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

As in previous years, on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganesh festival, volunteers of the "Give God, Receive God" initiative will be at Goda Park, near Chopda Lawns, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., to collect idols from devotees.

Nashikkars can help prevent river pollution and protect the environment by choosing clay idols.