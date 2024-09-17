Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Over One Lakh Ganpati Idols Donated at NMC Centers in Nashik on Anant Chaturdashi

Nashikites have embraced an eco-friendly approach to Ganesh Visarjan this year, with over 1.27 lakh idols donated at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Visarjan centers. To prevent water pollution caused by the immersion of idols, especially Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, NMC set up 29 natural and 56 artificial lakes across the city. The corporation’s awareness drive encouraged citizens to donate their idols instead of immersing them in rivers or lakes, protecting water quality and aquatic life.

As the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival ends, Nashik residents are saying goodbye to their beloved Lord Ganesha with traditional rituals, singing hymns, and the sound of bells. Public Ganesh mandals are also carrying out processions to the sound of traditional instruments.

The final day saw a strong response to NMC's eco-friendly drive, with 127,071 idols collected across the city. The division-wise breakdown is as follows:

1. Panchawati: 45,096 idols

2. New Nashik: 15,010 idols

3. Nashik Road: 36,686 idols

4. Nashik East: 4,539 idols

5. Satpur: 18,302 idols

6. Nashik West: 7,438 idols

This overwhelming support for eco-friendly Visarjan highlights Nashik’s commitment to protecting the environment while celebrating the beloved festival.