I will not stop until we win the fight for Dhangar reservation: MLC Padalkar

Malegaon, OCT 13

We are fighting for the Dhangar reservation in the court. We will not stop until we win the fight for reservation and get our rights, MLC Gopichand Padalkar said. He urged everyone to unite for reservation.

Dhangar Jagar Yatra is being held in the state to raise the demand for Dhangar reservation. A public meeting of MLC Padalkar was organised at Jalgaon Nimbayati in Malegaon taluka recently.

On this occasion, flowers were showered on Padalkar from a helicopter. He was welcomed at the venue of the public meeting amid the sound of drums and fireworks. Shivdas Bidgar, Vijay Hake, Adv Gangadhar Bidgar, Devidas Chaudhary, Machindra Bidgar, Raja Khemner, Sainath Gidge, Khanderao Patil, Bapu Shinde, Shivajirao Dheple, Vijay Dasnoor were present on stage.

Padalkar said that he is making efforts so that the Dhangar community gets reservation. Dhangar Jagar Yatra is being conducted across Maharashtra to unite the Dhangar community on the issue of reservation.A total of 33 Scheduled Tribes are still deprived of the benefits of reservation. He appealed to society to stand firmly with Dhangars. VD Kale anchored the event, and Prof PU Shinde proposed a vote of thanks.

Even though I am a member of the ruling party, I will fight for reservation. It is my duty to stand with the people in their fight for reservation. I was a common man who later became an MLA. My struggle for reservation will continue until we achieve our goal," Gopichand Padalkar said.

