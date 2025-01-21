Indian Army Unveils Advanced Artillery and Surveillance Systems at Exercise Topchi 2025 at Devlali

The annual firepower training exercise of the Regiment of Artillery, Exercise TOPCHI 2025, was conducted with grandeur at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges on January 21, 2025. Organized by the School of Artillery, this much-anticipated event showcased the Indian Army's prowess in artillery and advanced defense systems.

The event was held under Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery. It was witnessed by a distinguished audience, including student officers from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, along with students from the Nepal Army Staff Course, cadets from various training academies, senior dignitaries, and serving officers from the Indian Army and civil administration.

Integrated Firepower in Action

The highlight of the exercise was the integrated display of firepower and surveillance capabilities. The Indian Army demonstrated the use of various artillery assets, including guns, mortars, rockets, Army Aviation assets, and paratroopers, in a synchronized and impactful manner.

The live firing segment stole the show, featuring state-of-the-art artillery systems such as:

K-9 Vajra SP Gun System

155mm M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH)

155mm Dhanush Howitzer

155mm FH 77B02 (Bofors)

Additionally, cutting-edge technologies like the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, Smerch Rockets, Swarm Drones, Loitering Munitions, and advanced drone systems showcased the evolving face of modern warfare.

Promoting Self-Reliance in Defense

The exercise emphasized the Army's focus on Indigenous defense capabilities, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The participation of recently inducted Indigenous systems demonstrated the Army’s commitment to bolstering self-reliance in defense production.

Testament to Professionalism and Preparedness

Exercise TOPCHI reaffirmed the Indian Army's readiness to face any operational challenge. It highlighted the seamless integration of advanced surveillance and firepower technologies, showcasing the professionalism and preparedness of the Regiment of Artillery.

The grand display awakened the audience and reinforced the Indian Army’s position as a modern, technologically advanced force. Exercise TOPCHI 2025 was not just a demonstration of firepower but a reflection of the nation’s growing strength and self-reliance in defense capabilities.