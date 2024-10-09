IndiGo to Launch Nashik-Jaipur Flight from October 29 Onwards

IndiGo Airlines has announced the commencement of Nashik-Indore-Jaipur flight services starting October 29th, responding to sustained demand over the past years. This new route will enable travelers to reach Jaipur from Nashik in just 3 hours, catering to both local citizens and tourists heading to Rajasthan.

Nashik Airport has been expanding its air services in recent years, connecting to various cities including Ahmedabad and Indore. The flight will depart from Jaipur at 11:20 AM and arrive in Nashik at 2:20 PM. On its return journey, it will leave Nashik at 2:40 PM and land in Jaipur at 5:30 PM. This convenient air link is expected to save both time and money for passengers.

The addition of the Nashik-Jaipur route reflects the growing importance of Nashik Airport in regional air travel, complementing existing flights to cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur and Pune. The expansion of flight services is set to contribute significantly to the overall development of Nashik city.