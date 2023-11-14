Land acquisition for Nashik-Pune railway requires Rs 250 crores

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 29

As Rs 250 crore is required for the land acquisition of the Nashik-Pune semi-high speed railway line passing through Nashik district, the District Collector has written to the government for the same. If the funds are approved, it will also help remove the hurdle of land acquisition.

A 232 km semi-high-speed railway connecting Nashik and Pune is being constructed through the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail). The union and state governments will provide ten percent of the funds each, while the remaining funds will be raised by the MahaRail Corporation through loans. After the launch of the Nashik-Pune Semi-High-Speed Railway, the land acquisition of this project has been stalled due to technical issues. Since this is an ambitious project of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, it is believed that the project will gain momentum after his participation in the government. However, the land acquisition in Nashik has stalled due to a lack of funds.

This railway line will pass through three districts namely Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik, and the land acquisition for Pune has taken place.

Some land acquisition was also done in Sinnar, Nashik but the process has stopped due to lack of funds. Recently Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed this project through video conference. At that time, Collector Jalaj Sharma had said that Rs 250 crores is required for land acquisition in Nashik district; which Pawar said would be made available.