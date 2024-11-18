Maharashtra Election 2024: 7,000 Security Personnel Deployed In Nashik For Safe Voting

Nashik is ready for peaceful and secure polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20. Approximately 7,000 security personnel, including armed Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units, will be deployed across 1,249 polling booths within the city police commissionerate’s jurisdiction to ensure citizens can exercise their right to vote fearlessly.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, meticulous security planning has been undertaken. Nashik East, West, Central, and parts of Deolali constituencies fall under the commissionerate’s purview. Following the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, similar measures have been adopted to avoid law and order issues during the assembly polls.

Security arrangements will be executed in three layers: polling booth, building premises, and a 100-meter area surrounding each station. This comprehensive approach involves police officers, paramilitary personnel, State Reserve Force (SRF) jawans, Gujarat Armed Police Force, and Home Guards. Police officials have ensured that personnel deployed at polling stations are not native to the area, aligning with Election Commission guidelines.

Key Security Measures:

Sector-Wise Management: Senior officers, including Deputy and Assistant Commissioners, will oversee sector-wise arrangements. Strike forces and Bharari squads will patrol all four constituencies, with mobile teams and police control rooms maintaining constant communication.

Fixed Points: A total of 45 fixed points across the city will have stationed personnel, including Riot Control Squads (RCP) and SRF jawans.

Strong Room Security: Tight security with CAPF rifle and machine gun personnel will guard strong rooms at four locations — Hirawadi, Bhabanagar, CBS, and Ashwinnagar — where EVMs and VVPATs will be stored post-polling.

Deployment Overview:

Police Personnel: 55 inspectors, 200 sub-inspectors, 2,500 officers.

CAPF: 15 units with 450 personnel.

Home Guards: 1,000 (500 state, 500 Gujarat).

1,000 (500 state, 500 Gujarat). Other Forces: 130 Civil Defense Wardens, Riot Control Squads, Quick Response Teams, and BDDS squads.

The administration assures voters of a safe and smooth polling process. With tight security in place, Nashik citizens are encouraged to participate in strengthening democracy by casting their votes fearlessly.