Maratha community not to celebrate Diwali

Nashik, Nov 1

In the meeting of the Maratha community held at Shivtirth, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in front of the court on Tuesday, November 1, it was unanimously decided that there would be no Diwali celebrations in the Maratha community this year.

Dignitaries from various fields were present in the meeting called to decide the direction of the movement. In this meeting, important discussions were held and some issues were agreed upon. One of them was about the celebration of Diwali. Dignitaries expressed that considering the health condition of Manoj Jarange-Patil, the festival should not be celebrated.

Manoj Jarange-Patil is on a hunger strike for the reservation of the Maratha community and his health is deteriorating. It was expressed during the meeting that while Jarange-Patil is on hunger strike for the Maratha community; for their reservation in education and employment, not a single house in Nashik city and district will celebrate Diwali. It will be a 'Black Diwali' for the Maratha community.

Resolutions were made that the Maratha youth should not commit suicide, and that the entire Maratha community does not support any violent movement. Resolution was also made that Ministers, MLAs, and MPs should raise their voices for the reservation of the Maratha community in the Parliament and Legislature, as per the suggestion of Manoj Jarange-Patil. Decisions and direction about the Maratha movement in the district were decided at this time.

For the last 50 days, members of the Maratha community have been on a chain hunger strike at Shivtirth in Nashik. Nana Bachhav has been on hunger strike for the past four days. The Sarpanch Parishad proposed that the meeting of the Maratha community should be held at the place of the hunger strike. Prafulla Wagh made the introductory speech and appealed that members of the community should come to Shivtirth leaving aside their political thoughts.

Datta Gaikwad, Dinkar Patil, Karan Gaikar, Vilas Shinde, Bunty Bhagwat, Shivaji Sahane, Bhagwat Arote, Sudhakar Badgujar, Pratap Meherolia, Prakash Londhe, Suresh Maru, Dr Swapna Raut, Vatsala Khaire, Pooja Dhumal, Poonam Patil, Adv Mahesh Aher, Poonam Patil, students and women presented their suggestions.

Chandrakant Bankar, Ram Khurdal, Nitin Rote-Patil, Yogesh Kapse, Sachin Pawar, Adv Tushar Jadhav, Sriram Nikam, Mahendra Behere, Vicky Gaidhani, Ganesh Patil, Sarpanch Parishad’s District President Tanaji Gaikar, Dnyaneshwar Shinde, Sunil Nirgude, Hardik Nigal, Santosh Jagtap, Suryakant Aher, Rushi Deore, Gajanan Deepke, Sudhir Poul, Sagar Wable, Dnyaneshwar Kawade , Vaibhav Date, Vijay Ingole, Rohini Ukhade and others were present.

During the meeting, Adv Mahesh Aher expressed the determination that if crimes are registered against the Maratha protesters, lawyers will represent them in court. Various institutions and organisations expressed their support during the meeting of the Maratha community.