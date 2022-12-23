Masks made compulsory for devotees in Trimbakeshwar amid COVID scare

Visitors are advised to wear masks while visiting Saptshringi Fort and Trimbak. The Temple Administration is taking these actions in light of the rising number of Corona patients in five countries, including China.

At Trimbakeshwar, thousands of devotees gather for the blessings of Saptasringi Devi and the darshan of Mahadev. The temple administration has made this decision in light of the large throng. Christmas breaks are provided for students. Schools will now begin on January 2. The temple may be busy with people during school breaks and government holidays around Christmas. In light of this, the temple management is taking precautions. In Maharashtra, a task force is also being established to assess the situation in the aftermath of the new Corona variant. The chief minister has also looked into the situation and given the health department instructions. Currently, a mask is not required to be worn. However, the government has urged that masks be worn as much as possible in congested areas. Masks, however, might become required in congested areas, according to reports. There are indications that masks could soon be required in the Nashik district.

Masks will now be required at the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and the Vani Saptashringi fort, home to the Adyapeeth. Given the potential risk, these masks have been made mandatory. Numerous thousands of followers gather daily to receive Trimbakeshwar Mahadev and Goddess Vani's blessings. Additionally, because wearing this mask has been made obligatory, it is possible that the number of followers may rise as a result of the Christmas and New Year holidays. According to the temple's administration, this mask will be required starting on Saturday.