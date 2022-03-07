Missing girl from Borivali found at Igatpuri railway station in Nashik

Igatpuri: A missing 12 year old girl from Borivali in Mumbai reached Igatpuri railway station. Igatpuri Railway Police later arrested the girl and handed her over to her parents. The girl said that she came to Igatpuri railway station by mistake.

Police constables Salekar, Gawarguru and Patil, who were present on duty at Igatpuri, They saw a 12-year-old girl were standing alone at platform no. 2. When they asked her why she came here, she did not give a satisfactory answer. So she was taken to Railway Police Thane, Igatpuri. When she was in the police station and questioned, she gave her name to the police and informed that she was a resident of Borivali in Mumbai. She said that she came to Igatpuri railway station by mistake. Accordingly, the staff present on station duty took her to the police station. Thane police constable Bhalerao was appointed police for her protection. Sushma Jadhav, a female police constable from Railway Police Thane Borivali, handed over the girl to her father.

Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepak Kajve, Officer-in-Charge Assistant Inspector of Police S.K. B. Brother, Sub-Inspector of Police Murari Gaikwad praised Police Constable Salekar, Gawarguru, Bhalerao, Police Constable Patil, Mapoko Marbade, Police Constable Nichat.