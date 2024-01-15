Target of USD 5 trillion economy

The Prime Minister declared that India would soon become the third largest economy in the world. “Our objective is to become a 5-trillion economy as soon as possible, and our youth will play a major role in this mission,” he said.

‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai!’

Expressing his views on the occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “I express my gratitude to Modiji for choosing Nashik as the host city for this National Youth Festival. It is a proud moment for us to be present here today.” Shinde praised PM Modi, saying, “The Ram Temple was a dream of millions of Indians, including Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Modiji has fulfilled our dream. I cannot help but repeat, 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai'!”