Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat employees on indefinite hunger strike for pending demands

Nashik, Nov 1

Under the leadership of the National Vice President of Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU); the Sangharsh Samiti, a committee of the employees of Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and cadre employees, have started an indefinite hunger strike. The strike, which is on way in front of the office of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) in Mumbai, is for the various pending demands.

A meeting was held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the pending demands of Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat employees and cadre employees a few months ago. In this meeting, instructions and orders were given to the Urban Development Department, Finance Department, Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration to solve most of the problems of the employees. But after seven months of discussions, no action has been taken by the concerned departments. According to the committee, follow-up was done repeatedly, but only promises were made. When the office bearers of the organisation went to the CDMA office to discuss, they were not given a comprehensive reply.

Therefore, to raise their voice, an indefinite hunger strike has begun from Monday October 30 at the office of the CDMA, Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Vice President of CITU, Dr DL Karad, Adv Suresh Thakur, DP Shinde, Ramgopal Mishra, Santosh Pawar, JNPT labour leader Bhushan Patil guided the employees. Santosh Pawar, Anil Jadhav are on hunger strike.

Photo 01 hunger strike