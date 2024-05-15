Narendra Modi in Maharashtra: Precautionary Notice Sent to Nashik Onion Farmers Ahead of PM Modi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host a crucial campaign rally today in Pimpalgaon Baswant, Nashik district. The event supports Hemant Godse for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency and Dr. Bharti Pawar for the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency. The rally will be held at the new agricultural produce market committee ground on Jopul Road, with extensive preparations in place. Additionally, a notice under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been issued to Bharat Dighole, founder president of the Maharashtra State Onion Producers' Association, as a preventive measure to maintain public order amidst concerns of potential protests by onion farmers.

A police team, including Police Inspector Yashwant Baviskar from the MIDC Sinnar Police Station, was present when the notice was served. The law enforcement authorities are taking no chances, given the heightened tensions among the onion producers. The farmers have been particularly restive due to ongoing issues related to their produce and have expressed intentions to protest during the Prime Minister's visit.

The local administration is on high alert to ensure that the rally proceeds smoothly and without any disruptions. Security has been tightened around the event venue, and additional measures are in place to handle any contingencies.

Prime Minister Modi's rally is a crucial part of the campaign strategy for the Maha Uti candidates, and the turnout and reception at this event could have significant implications for the upcoming elections. The authorities are keen to avoid any incidents that could overshadow the campaign efforts and are working diligently to maintain peace and order in the area.