Nashik: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls from Second-Floor Balcony in Kale Mala CIDCO Area

In a tragic event in Nashik's Kale Mala CIDCO area, a two-year-old boy named Karim Shaikh fell from the balcony of his second-floor home while playing. The incident occurred while Karim's mother was occupied with household tasks. He lost his balance while attempting to stand using the balcony railing for support, resulting in the fall.

Upon hearing the noise, Karim’s mother rushed to the balcony and found that her son had fallen. She immediately called for help and rushed Karim to a nearby private hospital. The boy sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has left the local community deeply concerned. Family and friends are anxiously waiting for updates on Karim’s condition, hoping for a full recovery. Meanwhile, the family is staying by his side, ensuring he receives the best possible care.

This unfortunate accident serves as a reminder to parents about the importance of safety measures in homes, especially in areas where children play. The community is rallying around the Shaikh family during this difficult time, offering support and prayers for little Karim’s swift recovery.