Nashik: 3 Devotees Killed, Four Injured in Car Accident on Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Highway in Yeola

Three devotees from Gujarat's Surat were killed and four others were injured in a car accident in Nashik in the early hours of Wednesday, October 29. The accident took place on the Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Highway in Yeola. The Fortuner vehicle was heading to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple completely destroyed in the accident.

Meanwhile, in another accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon, a 46-year-old woman died after coming under the wheels of ST bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. She was rushed to the nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Nashik Car Accident

Nashik, Maharashtra: Three devotees from Surat were killed and four others seriously injured after their car met with an accident late at night in Yeola on the Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Highway. Police are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/UYOMTg5cL3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

The deceased woman was identified as Sarabhai Ganesh Bhoee. She boarded the ill-fated Bhusawal-bound state transport bus on her way back home in Padalsa. She was returning home from a routine eye check-up in Jalgaon. As the bus moved towards Nashirabad toll plaza one of the tyres burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: Driver Among 8 Injured as MSRTC Bus Crashes Amid Rains in Jalgaon.

The bus crashed into a wall after losing control, its door was open at the time of the accident from the impact. Sarabai Bhoee, who was reportedly standing near the door, fell out of the bus and under its rear wheel. She passed away in the accident.