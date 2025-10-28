Maharashtra Accident: Driver Among 8 Injured as MSRTC Bus Crashes Amid Rains in Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus met with a major accident near Parola town in Jalgaon district on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Eight people, including the driver, were injured in the incident. All the injured were taken to the Cottage Hospital in Parola for treatment.

The accident took place near Vichkheda village in Parola taluka. The bus, bearing registration number MH 20 2579, was travelling from Nashik to Jalgaon when the mishap occurred around 7 p.m.

According to the reports, the driver lost control of the bus due to rain, leading to the crash. The front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day, another ST bus accident took place near the Nashirabad toll plaza in Jalgaon taluka, where a woman lost her life. The second mishap later in the evening added to the series of bus accidents reported in the district on Tuesday.