Nashik Accident: 62-Year-Old Woman Dies After Sari Entangles in Bikes Wheel

A tragic accident occurred on Gangapur Road in Nashik, where a 62-year-old woman lost her life after her sari got caught in the wheel of her moped bike. The woman, identified as Vidya Shripad Javalkar, was riding her moped bike around 9 a.m. on Thursday (August 8) near Prasad Circle when the accident took place.

According to the police, a layer of Vidya Javalkar's sari, "padar," became entangled in the wheel of her moped bike. This caused the moped to slip and fall, leading to a severe head injury. Her husband, Shreepad Javalkar, rushed her to Shree Guruji Hospital on Gangapur Road for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The police have registered a case of sudden death at the Gangapur police station. Havaldar More is leading the investigation into the incident. This tragic accident highlights the dangers of wearing loose clothing while riding a two-wheeler, particularly for women who wear traditional attire like sarees. The incident has raised concerns in the community about the importance of taking precautions to avoid such accidents in the future. Vidya Javalkar’s untimely death has deeply affected her family and the local community. Safety measures and awareness campaigns are essential to prevent similar accidents from occurring.