Nashik Accident: Shivshahi Bus Collides with Multiple Vehicles Near Pinnacle Mall, Several Injured

A major accident occurred on Nashik-Trimbak Road near Pinnacle Mall when a Shivshahi bus collided with four to five vehicles, causing serious injuries to two or three people. The accident happened when the bus driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the bus to speed up unexpectedly.

The bus, which was traveling from Nashik Bus Stand toward Trimbak Road, hit multiple vehicles, including 2 two-wheelers that were dragged forward by the bus. Fortunately, the riders on the bikes managed to jump off in time, narrowly avoiding a fatal accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident caused panic as two motorcycles came under the bus, and the impact severely damaged both the bikes and other vehicles. However, no lives were lost in the incident. Among the injured were two to three people, including a woman, who sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, a large crowd of concerned citizens gathered at the scene. Mumbai Naka Police arrived quickly and took control of the situation, initiating an investigation into the incident. The injured are receiving medical care, and authorities are working to clear the traffic from the accident site.