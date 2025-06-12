Nashik Airport Terminal to Be Expanded Before Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Muralidhar Mohol, has announced that the terminal at Nashik’s Ozar Airport is likely to be expanded before the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He said the government is planning this upgrade considering the large number of devotees expected to visit Nashik during the religious event.

Speaking during his visit to Nashik on Wednesday (June 11), Mohol said that, like Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where the terminal was completed in just 18 months, Nashik’s terminal expansion will also be completed on time. He assured that there will be no delay and that Nashik is being seriously considered for better air connectivity and infrastructure.

During his visit, Mohol held a review meeting at Ozar Airport. He assessed the expected crowd during Simhastha, reviewed the existing runway, aircraft movement, and current facilities. He said that special attention will be given to ensure smooth passenger movement so that there is no pressure on airport services during the festive season.

Mohol also mentioned that a decision will soon be taken on increasing flight connectivity between Nashik and other major metro cities across India.

In a press conference held at the BJP office, he also reviewed the Modi government’s achievements in the last 11 years. He stated that due to the Centre’s policies, India’s economy has grown stronger and is now on track to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. He also mentioned that ₹1,000 crore assistance has been provided by the central government to boost the cooperative sector.