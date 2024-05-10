Nashik: Assistant Superintendent of Civil Court Caught Accepting Bribe of Rs 500

In a significant development, Manoj Dattatray Mandale, Assistant Superintendent of Nashik Civil Court, has been apprehended by the Anti-Bribery Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 500. The arrest follows a complaint filed by a citizen intending to file a claim in court regarding the cancellation of a purchase of agricultural fertilizers made without the consent of their mother.

According to information provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant needed to pay a court fee stamp amount to initiate the claim filing process. However, failure to collect this fee stamp amount from the public servant beforehand could result in errors in the case submission process. Consequently, the complainant approached the public servant, Mandale, to request the removal of the court fee stamp amount, only to be met with a demand for a bribe of Rs. 500.

Also Read | Marathi Actor Pranit Hatte Denied Accommodation in Nashik Hotel for Being Transgender (Watch Video)

The situation came to a head, on May 9th, 2024, when Mandale accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 500 in the presence of witnesses, leading to his immediate detention. Legal proceedings are currently underway to file a case against him at the Sarkar Wada Police Station in Nashik.