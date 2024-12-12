Nashik Burglary: Jewelry and Cash Worth Rs 9 Lakh Stolen from Gangapur Road Home

The burglary spree in Nashik continues as an unknown thief targeted a residence on Gangapur Road, stealing gold, silver, and cash worth approximately Rs 9 lakh. The incident occurred at a house in Shankarnagar, Gangapur Road, when the homeowners were away.

According to the police, the complainant, Kirti Trimbak Kadam, and her husband had left their home for work on December 9. Taking advantage of their absence, the thief broke the lock of their house and gained entry. The crime reportedly took place around noon.

The thief ransacked the bedroom and made off with valuables, including gold jewelry, silver ornaments, and cash. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be around Rs 9 lakh.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the burglary. As theft cases surge in the city, residents are urged to ensure the security of their homes and report suspicious activities immediately.

Authorities are actively working to track down the perpetrator and recover the stolen valuables.