Nashik Bus Accident Caught on Camera: Vehicle Carrying Passengers From Gujarat Falls Into Valley; Terrifying Video Surfaces

Two minors were killed after a tourist bus met with an accident at Satpura Ghat in the Dang district of Gujarat on Sunday evening (July 7). The incident was recorded by a passenger who had been filming the scenic views at the time of the accident.

According to News18marathi.com, the accident occurred when the bus driver lost control while trying to overtake a truck. The bus was carrying 70 passengers, all of whom were reported to be from Surat, Gujarat.

Accident Caught on Camera

A bus tragically fell into a valley in Nashik, and footage of the incident quickly went viral. The video was recorded by a passenger who had been filming the scenic views at the time of the accident.#Accident#Nashik#BusAccident#ViralVideo#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/QH6uPc3CcD — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 9, 2024

Satpura, a tourist spot on the border of the Nashik district, is crowded with tourists, especially during the rainy season when people flock to the area to witness the spectacular views of nature.