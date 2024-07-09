Bihar Road Accident: Six Killed, Three Injured After Car Collides With Auto Rickshaw at NH 31 in Begusarai (Watch Video)

At least six people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday after a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw took place at NH 31 near Ratan Chowk in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, July 9.

A police statement said the accident occurred early this morning near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town, which is under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station. The car collided head-on with the three-wheeler.

Visual From Accident Site

Begusarai: Severe collision between auto-rickshaw and car. Auto-rickshaw passengers, 6 people, died. Several others injured. Incident at NH 31 near Ratan Chowk in FCI Thana area. Police arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/2orDpDSpEV — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2024

Three injured persons were taken to a health facility while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. According to locals, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Hathidah junction and going towards Begusarai when the accident occurred.