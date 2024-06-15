Nashik: Citylink Boosts Bus Services for Exam Centers Ahead of CPSC Prelims

Citylink has made a notable decision to enhance bus services on designated routes leading to multiple examination centers in Nashik, timed to coincide with the Central Public Service Commission Prelims Examination on Sunday, June 16, 2024. This proactive measure is intended to alleviate any potential transportation challenges for students, underscoring their commitment to supporting candidates during this pivotal event.

The Central Public Service Commission Prelims Examination, a key gateway for students aspiring for public service careers, is being held at multiple centers in Nashik and other cities nationwide. Recognizing the importance of seamless transport for exam candidates, Citylink has proactively augmented the frequency of bus trips on the following routes:

1. Route No. 101 - Nimani to Bardan Phata

2. Route No. 104 - Tapovan to Pathardi village

3. Route No. 107 - Tapovan to Ambad village

4. Route No. 152 - New CBS to Pimpalgaon Baswant

5. Route No. 131 - Nimani to Girane

6. Route No. 201 - Nashik Road to Bardan Phata via Dwarka, Civil, Satpur

7. Route No. 202 - Nashik Road to Bardan Phata via Dwarka, KTHM College

8. Route No. 208 - Nashik Road to Ozar Bus Stand

9. Route No. 210 - Nashik Road to Dindori

10. Route No. 266 - Nashik Road to Tapovan

Citylink urges all passengers, especially those attending the examination, to utilize these enhanced bus services. This measure, taken by the administration, is intended to provide maximum convenience and support to the exam-takers.

For any issues or further information regarding bus travel, passengers can contact the Citylink helpline numbers at 85 300 57 222 or 85 300 67 300.

Citylink remains committed to supporting the community and ensuring smooth, reliable transportation for all passengers, especially during important events such as the Central Public Service Commission Prelims Examination.