Nashik Crime: Former Corporator Threatens Teacher with Pistol in Road Rage Incident

A former corporator allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened a teacher at gunpoint during a road rage incident on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at around 7:15 AM when the accused, Yashwant Nikule, was reportedly driving his car on the wrong side of the Wadala-Pathardi road near Shraddhavihar Colony.

According to the complainant, Dr. Rahul Singh, a teacher riding his two-wheeler in the opposite direction, Nikule’s car came dangerously close to his bike, forcing him to stop. When Singh questioned, “Is this how you drive?” Nikule allegedly became enraged, hurled abuses, and pulled out a pistol from the car’s dashboard, pointing it at the teacher and threatening to kill him.

Singh reacted quickly by slamming the car door shut and raising an alarm, drawing attention from nearby pedestrians. Seeing people gather, Nikule reportedly hid the pistol back in the dashboard and drove away. Singh later approached Indira Nagar Police Station in the evening and lodged a complaint.

A non-cognisable (NC) offence has been registered against Nikule.

E-mail Complaint to CM and Top Police Officials

Disturbed by the incident, Dr. Singh also sent an e-mail complaint in English, along with photographs, to the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Director General of Police, and the Police Commissioner, demanding strict action. In his mail, he expressed outrage over the incident and raised serious concerns about the safety of common citizens.

"We have recorded the complaint and filed a preliminary non-cognisable offence. A search of the home of the accused will be carried out. If anything objectionable is found, a formal offence will be registered. Further investigation is underway," said Trupti Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector at Indira Nagar Police Station.