Nashik Election Results 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps All 4 Constituencies

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections marked a significant victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Nashik district, with three out of four constituencies witnessing landslide wins for BJP candidates. The decisive results reflect growing support for Mahayuti in the region, as they defeated Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in all major contests.

In Nashik West, Seema Hiray of BJP secured her third consecutive term, defeating Sudhakar Badgujar of UBT Sena and Dinakar Patil of MNS. Similarly, in Nashik Central, BJP's Devayani Pharande won her third term by defeating Vasant Gite of UBT Sena with a margin of 17,856 votes.

Rahul Dhikle of BJP emerged victorious in Nashik East with a staggering lead of 87,817 votes against Ganesh Gite of MVA. Meanwhile, in Deolali, Saroj Aher from Mahayuti’s Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction triumphed over Rajshree Aherao of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Yogesh Gholap of UBT Sena with a margin of 40,679 votes.

This clean sweep underscores the effectiveness of Mahayuti’s promises and policies, such as schemes for women, electricity waivers for farmers, solar pumps, and affordable housing for the needy. The Hindutva agenda and a focus on the criminal backgrounds of MVA candidates also played a role in swaying voters.

With Mahayuti securing a strong foothold in Nashik city, the alliance has reaffirmed its influence in the region, setting the stage for its leaders to deliver on their promises.