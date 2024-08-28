Nashik Expands E-Bus Fleet: 10 New Electric Buses Every Hour on Key Routes Starting Today

Starting Today, Nashik will introduce 10 new electric buses every hour on the Nashik-Shirdi, Nashik-Sinnar, and Nashik-Trimbak routes, from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM. This expansion comes under the Maharashtra

E-Vehicle Policy 2021, aims to ensure that at least 15 percent of the vehicles in the corporation are electric. The state plans to operate a total of 5,150 e-buses to provide environmentally friendly transport options.

Currently, in the first phase, 14 e-buses are successfully running on the Nashik-Borivali, Nashik-Sinnar, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, and Nashik-Shirdi routes. In the second phase, 10 additional e-buses will operate daily from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM, departing every hour from the Nashik-Sinnar/Nashik-Trimbakeshwar New Bus Stand (Thakkar) and the Nashik-Shirdi Highway Bus Stand.

The new e-buses come with several benefits. They are designed to reduce pollution, offering an eco-friendly alternative to public transport. Additionally, there will be fare concessions available for various groups. Children aged 5 to 10 will receive a half-fare concession, while women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and their companions, Arjuna/Dronacharya awardees, current and former members of the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council, accredited journalists, and widows of martyred soldiers under the Shaheed Samman Yojana will be eligible for discounted fares

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these services, which promote sustainable travel and provide an economical and safe way to commute within the city. This initiative is a step forward in making Nashik a greener and more accessible place for everyone.