Nashik: Fake IPS Officer Arrested; Police Uniform and Documents Seized

In a shocking incident, Nashik police busted a fake IPS officer, Gaurav Ramachebar Mishra (34), from the Pathardi Phata area. A raid conducted by the City Crime Branch's Unit Two led to the seizure of police uniforms, suspicious documents, and other official materials from his possession, raising concerns about his activities.

According to Crime Branch Officer Sanjay Sanap, Inspector Vidyasagar Srimanwar received intelligence regarding the suspect's suspicious activities. Acting on this information, the team set a trap and arrested Mishra at his residence. The suspect, a commerce graduate, lived with his parents and was married.

Items Seized

During the search, officials discovered a treasure trove of official items:

- IPS uniform

- Revenue officer's uniform

- Official cap of forest department officers

- Police insignia, stars, and patches

- Two walkie-talkies

- Amber and red-blue lights used on police vehicles

- Siren and fake stamps

- A laptop worth Rs 40,000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh

Investigations are underway to determine if Mishra used these fake uniforms and documents to deceive or commit fraudulent activities. Assistant Inspector Bhushan Sonar is currently leading the probe to identify any victims and unravel the motive behind Mishra's impersonation of an IPS officer. A case has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station.

This incident raises serious concerns about the misuse of official uniforms and the potential impact on public safety. Further developments are expected as the investigation continues.