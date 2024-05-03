Nashik Fire: Vehicles and Property Damage In Massive Blaze on Hirawadi Road, Visuals Surface

A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in agricultural pipes stored on an open lot behind the Nandani Agarbatti store on Hirawadi Road caused damage to nearby vehicles and property. The blaze erupted around 3:30 p.m. near a farm implements and machinery shop. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents and a social activist alerted the fire department and police. Two teams from the Panchvati police station and fire department responded quickly and brought the fire under control within 30-40 minutes. Two water tanks with hose lines were used to extinguish the flames.

The fire engulfed a nearby Maruti Ertiga (MH 15 JM8100) vehicle, destroying it. Flames also spread to materials in the adjacent park, destroying playground equipment including swings and slides. Local resident Bunty Kapure helped prevent the fire from spreading to other parked vehicles by dousing them with water.