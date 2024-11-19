Nashik Gears Up for High-Stakes Voting in Assembly Elections

The wait is over as Nashik prepares to head to the polls in just a few hours for the much-anticipated assembly elections. The city, divided into four constituencies—Nashik East, Nashik West, Nashik Central, and Deolali—has been a battleground of fierce rivalries, controversies, and dramatic political twists, making this election a crucial one.

Nashik East

In Nashik East, the spotlight is on BJP’s Rahul Dhikle and NCP’s Ganesh Gite. Gite, a former BJP member, accused the party of fielding a dummy candidate with the same name to confuse voters. Dhikle dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless.

Adding to the tension, Gite alleged an attack on his brother’s vehicle during voter slip distribution. BJP countered with accusations of money distribution. The incident coincided with Supriya Sule’s visit to the city, which included a stop at the Police Commissioner’s Office before her rally.

The constituency is brimming with anticipation as voters prepare to make a critical choice.

Nashik West

Nashik West is set for a fierce showdown between BJP’s Seema Hiray, a two-time MLA, and UBT Shiv Sena’s Sudhakar Badgujar. Allegations of money distribution and physical clashes during voter slip distribution were reported, with tensions running high at Ambad Police Station.

While Hiray and Badgujar remain the primary contenders, Dinkar Patil from MNS and Darashrath Patil from Prajya Paksh add complexity to the race. Their influence in the constituency could sway results in unexpected ways.

Nashik Central

In Nashik Central, BJP’s Devayani Pharande, seeking a third term, is up against UBT Shiv Sena’s Vasant Gite. The rivalry has intensified with Gite accusing Pharande of shielding drug offenders, while Pharande defended her track record in supporting police crackdowns on drug cases.

The constituency remains on edge as voters prepare to decide between these seasoned leaders.

Deolali

Deolali’s triangular contest has captured significant attention. The late inclusion of Shinde Sena’s Rajashree Aherrao, who received her AB Form via private jet just before the deadline, has added drama to the race.

With Saroj Aher from Ajit Pawar-led NCP and UBT Shiv Sena’s Yogesh Gholap also in the fray, voters in Deolali face a tough decision.

Voter Appeal

Authorities have urged all eligible voters in Nashik to exercise their democratic right. Polling booths will open early in the morning, and arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth voting process.

As Nashik prepares for this critical election, the results are expected to shape the city’s political landscape for years to come.