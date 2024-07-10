Nashik Hit and Run: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed by Citilinc Bus, Community Demands Justice

In a heart-wrenching incident on Nashik Road, a five-year-old girl named Sanu Sagar Gavai was killed in an accident involving a Citilinc bus. The tragedy occurred at the Citilinc Bus Depot located behind Maldhakka Road in the Gadekar Mala area. Sanu, a class 1 student, was on her way home from school with her grandfather when bus number MH 15G 7719 hit her, resulting in her death on the spot.

Following the accident, an angry mob confronted the Citilinc bus management. The bus driver fled the scene, and citizens alleged that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The situation escalated as the crowd attempted to damage the bus and demanded answers from the depot management regarding the whereabouts of the driver.

The community, deeply affected by the incident, raised questions about the safety measures and accountability of the bus management. Sanu's family, who reside in Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Railway Maldhakka on Nashik Road, is devastated by the loss. They are a very poor family and have called for compensation.

The police are currently investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to locate the absconding bus driver. The community hopes for swift action and justice for the young girl's tragic death.