Nashik Horror: Open Electric Panel Claims Life of Toddler, Residents Immediate Action on Hazardous DPs

A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, Afan Naeem Khan, who was electrocuted while playing near an open mini-feeder electric panel (DP) in the Subhash Road area. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are blaming Mahavitaran for negligence in maintaining public safety.

Afan, a resident of Gulzarwadi, had accompanied his mother, Uzma, to Ziauddin Depot on Monday. While Uzma was sewing burlap sacks in a godown behind the weighing scale, Afan wandered near the exposed mini-feeder and accidentally touched its live wiring. The child suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Local citizens rushed to help and transported Afan to Bitco Hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His father, Naeem Khan, works in a printing press at the same depot.

This heartbreaking incident has left the community in mourning and angered residents, who highlight the dangers posed by open and poorly maintained DPs in the area. Reports suggest that some DPs remain exposed because miscreants steal their covers to sell as scrap, leaving live wiring accessible to unsuspecting individuals.

Residents are demanding immediate action from Mahavitaran to repair and secure such hazardous DPs, which are common in Nashik’s suburbs. “How many more lives will be lost before authorities act?” questioned an angry local.

The Nashik Road Police Station has registered a case of accidental death, while locals are urging Mahavitaran to provide financial compensation to the Khan family for their loss.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of negligence and the urgent need for public safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.