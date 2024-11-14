Nashik: Illegal Liquor Stock Seized, Former Corporator Ashok Satbhai and Sons Charged

In a significant operation, Nashik Rural Police uncovered an illegal liquor stockpile reportedly hidden by former corporator Sanjay Ashok Satbhai and his sons near Golden Nest Apartments on Jail Road. The raid led to the discovery of 18 boxes containing 1,519 liters of foreign and locally-made liquor. Police have filed charges against Satbhai and his sons for allegedly storing this large quantity of alcohol illegally.

The police operation followed a tip-off that Satbhai, along with his father and son, had secretly stored a considerable quantity of liquor in the village areas of Pimpalgaon Bahula and Harshal Nagar in Nashik district. Under the guidance of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sharad Shelke, Additional Superintendent Swati Bhor, Police Inspector Ashok Sawant, and Police Sub-Inspector Kailas Bhawar, a special team executed the raid and seized the illegal stock.

During the raid in Pimpalgaon Bahula, police confiscated 18 plastic boxes filled with sealed bottles of liquor. The seized liquor included 715 bottles of foreign alcohol and 3,512 bottles of locally-made ‘Hatbhatti’ liquor. The total value of the confiscated liquor is estimated at over 6 lakh rupees.

Details of Seized Liquor:

: 24 boxes with 715 sealed bottles, valued at approximately ₹48,320. Hatbhatti Liquor: 55 boxes with 3,512 sealed bottles, valued at around ₹5,62,872.

According to police sources, Satbhai intended to use the stockpile for his son's wedding. This is not the first case of alleged illegal liquor storage involving Satbhai. Following this incident, the authorities have registered a fresh case, underscoring their strict stance against unlawful liquor activities in Nashik.

The police continue to investigate the matter, emphasizing the importance of curbing illegal alcohol storage and distribution in the region.