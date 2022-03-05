Nashik; Indian Grapes exports to European countries

Nashik: Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, grape exports between these two countries have come to a complete halt; However, grape exports to Europe and Ukraine are running smoothly. Russia exports about 24,000 metric tons of grapes annually, while Ukraine exports about 2,350 to 2,400 metric tons. Most of the goods were exported to these countries even before the war started. Russia has so far exported 60 to 70 percent of its annual output, and Ukraine 800 to 1,000 tons. However, after the start of the war, the entire export was stopped. This year nature has affected the grape season. As a result, the goods were not ready in time. Only 7 to 8 percent of the total production of grapes is exported. The rest of the goods have to be sold in the domestic market. This year, the change in the nature cycle has hit growers. After the starting of March , the heat has started to increase, so the pace of production is expected to pick up, which is expected to make the season more vigorous in the coming days.

Quote- Although goods bound for Ukraine and Russia have been shut down, exports to other countries have been smooth. This does not cause the farmers to panic due to the war situation. Those whose goods were stuck have diverted them elsewhere. No one was harmed. - Kailash Bhosale, President, State Grape Growers Association.