Nashik Kumbh Mela: Devendra Fadnavis Calls for Balance Between Religious Preparations and Environmental Concerns Amid Tapovan Tree Row

A massive religious event, the Kumbh Mela, attracts millions of devotees every time, but its scale may cost the environment. The upcoming Kumbh Mela will be organised in Nashik. Ahead of the preparations, the Nashik Municipal Corporation issued a notice stating that around 1,700 trees in Tapovan will either be removed, replanted, or pruned to make space for arrangements. The decision has triggered strong opposition from environmental activists and several artists, who criticised the administration for allowing large-scale tree cutting. The issue quickly gained momentum, prompting political and public debate over environmental damage versus religious infrastructure needs.

Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified the government’s position in a media interview. He acknowledged that avoiding deforestation is always preferable, but said the matter was being unnecessarily politicised. Fadnavis explained that the Sadhugram area has been used for Kumbh preparations for many years, and earlier Google images from 2015–16 show no trees at the location. According to him, the plantation was carried out later under a proposal meant to prevent encroachment and as part of a state initiative to plant crores of trees.

Fadnavis further added that while public concern is understandable, the major challenge is space. Comparing it to Prayagraj, where the Kumbh is held across 15,000 hectares, he noted Nashik must organise the event within just 350 acres. He emphasised that Kumbh Mela is an integral symbol of Sanatan tradition, which itself respects nature, rivers, and the environment. Therefore, a balanced approach is necessary—using land as required while saving as many trees as possible. He assured that transplantation will be considered and discussions with officials are already underway to minimise damage.