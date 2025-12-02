Nashik MHADA Lottery 2025: Apply Online for 402 Flats – Check Price, Location and Eligibility; Detail's Inside

Nashik board of 'MHADA' will hold a lottery to sell 402 houses in various housing projects in Chunchale, Pathardi, Makhamalabad, Adgaon, Satpur Shivara in Nashik city on an advance contribution basis. The prices of these houses range from Rs 14,94,023 to Rs 36,75,023. MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jaiswal launched the online application and registration for the lottery at the Bandra headquarters on Monday. Jaiswal announced that the Nashik board will offer 846 houses for sale through three lotteries in 2025.

This is the fourth lottery held in 2025 and is an attempt to provide affordable houses. Meanwhile, the advance contribution means that the houses for which the lottery is being held are not yet built. The winners of the lottery will be able to pay the sale price of the houses in five installments.

Where, how many houses are available?

A total of 293 houses are included in the lottery for the low income group, including 138 houses in Chunchale Shivara, 30 in Pathardi Shivara, 48 in Makhamalabad Shivara, and 77 in Adgaon Shivara. A total of 109 houses are for sale for the middle income group, including 40 in Satpur Shivara, 35 in Pathardi Shivara, and 34 in Adgaon Shivara.

What documents are required?

The applicant must submit proof of income for the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. In addition, one of the income proofs, such as the applicant's income tax return or income certificate from the Tehsil Office, will be accepted.