Nashik: Lasalgaon Residents Threaten to Boycott LS Polls Over Water Crisis

Lasalgaon residents are facing a severe water crisis due to an incomplete water scheme and are threatening to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election if the issue isn't resolved. Local authorities held a meeting with Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials and other stakeholders to address the concerns. However, tensions rose when MJP representatives did not attend.

The town relies on the Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam, but its water levels have dropped significantly. Block Development Officer Mahesh Patil, former Sarpanch Jaydutta Holkar, Rural Water Supply Engineer Sandeep Shinde and Talathi Nitin Kedar attended the meeting.

Holkar expressed concerns about sediment buildup in the dam, which reduces capacity. He noted that removing sediment is difficult due to flamingo migrations in the area. He also criticized the absence of MJP officials.

To address the immediate crisis, water rotation from Gangapur Dam has begun at Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam, with expected replenishment by Friday.

Despite this temporary solution, residents remain determined to boycott the election if the water shortage persists. They are united in their call for urgent action to secure their long-term water security.