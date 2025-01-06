Nashik Launches Citilinc Cycle Bus Service on Two Routes Starting January 8

To improve urban transportation and promote sustainable travel, the Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd. has launched the Citilinc Cycle Bus Service on two circular routes starting Wednesday, January 8. This initiative aims to cater to the growing demand for an eco-friendly and efficient commute within the city and its outskirts.

The cycle bus service will operate on two routes: Route 401A, which passes through CBS, Trimurti, Symbiosis, Ambadgaon, Exlo, Papaya Nursery, Satpur, Bardan Phata, KTHM, and Sunday Karanja, and Route 401B, which covers similar key areas. A total of four buses will be deployed for this service, ensuring connectivity and convenience for passengers.

The buses will start and end at Nimani and provide services from 7:05 AM to 6:35 PM, with an interval of approximately one hour. This initiative also supports passengers traveling within 20 km of the municipal limits, making it ideal for daily commuters and cyclists.

Citilinc has taken this step to address passengers’ long-standing demands for better transportation. By introducing the cycle bus service, the administration not only enhances public transport but also encourages the use of bicycles as part of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

This initiative is expected to ease commuting for residents and provide a reliable mode of transport connecting major areas across Nashik. Passengers are encouraged to use the service and contribute to creating an eco-friendly and efficient transportation system in the city.