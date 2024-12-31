Nashik: Maid and Accomplice Arrested for Stealing Gold Worth ₹2 Lakhs

In a swift action, the suburban police arrested a maid and her accomplice for stealing a gold mangalsutra worth ₹2.1 lakhs from the house of a senior citizen in Bodhlenagar on the Nashik-Pune Road. The stolen jewelry has been recovered within 24 hours of the theft.

The incident came to light when 65-year-old Pratima Mahesh Khairnar lodged a complaint about her missing mangalsutra, weighing 27 grams, which was stolen from her cupboard. Acting on the complaint, a police team, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale, launched an investigation.

Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Sonwane, along with a team comprising Inspector Sanjeev Phulpagare, and staff members Vinod Lakhan, Saurabh Londhe, Suraj Gawli, Sandesh Raghatwan, Sunil Gaikwad, and women police officer Mayuri Vizekar, swiftly worked on the case.

The investigation led to the detention of the primary suspect, 19-year-old Anjali Ravindra Nikam, a resident of Bodhlenagar and a maid at the victim's house. During questioning, Anjali confessed to stealing the mangalsutra at the behest of her friend, 21-year-old Rahul Ganesh Jadhav, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Slum on Jail Road.

Both suspects were arrested, and the stolen mangalsutra was recovered from their possession. The police are now conducting further inquiries to ascertain if the duo was involved in similar crimes in the past.

This timely action by the suburban police highlights their commitment to safeguarding the city's residents and ensuring swift justice.